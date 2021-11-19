Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners votes to approve one of three redistrict map proposals

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Board of Oklahoma County Commissioners voted to approve one of three redistricting map proposals Thursday morning in a special meeting.

The crowd got a little heated toward the end of the discussion, but the commissioners eventually came to a compromise by voting in favor of District 2 Commissioner Brian Maughan’s proposal.

“All in favor say ‘aye,’” Maughan said.

“Aye,” the commissioners said.

The county commissioners eventually reached a compromise during Thursday’s special meeting. However, that wasn’t before a little bit of anger filled the room.

“Yup, and that’s why got to get new representation,” a person in attendance said in the crowd just after the vote to approve Maughan’s map.

“It was the best compromise I think we could come to,” said District 1 commissioner Carrie Blumert.

The board was originally considering three proposals before voting in favor of Maughan’s map.

Maughan’s map is set to move Nicoma Park from his district to district one, which is Blumert’s. It’s also set to move some other areas of south Oklahoma City to District 1 as well.

“You redistricted a candidate out!” a person in attendance said.

“Talk to them,” Blumert responded.

“You just voted for it!” the person in the crowd said.

“I tried to negotiate,” Blumert said. “OK, I’m not doing this.”

A proposal that didn’t happen was one that would have moved The Village to District 1. Right now, The Village is part of District 3. Village City Councilmember and former mayor Cathy Cummings, who is also running for County Commissioner District 3, voiced her own concern at the meeting Thursday.

“Everyone in this room agrees with me that we were misled,” Cummings said during public comment.

However, most people in attendance didn’t agree with any of the proposals. They asked the county commissioners to table the discussion and start from scratch.

“I feel that there is political gerrymandering,” said Cristopher Johnson at the podium during public comment. “I ask that we really table this, and we have a deep discussion with people from all corners.”

The commissioners did not address the concerns of gerrymandering or anything like that. They just voted and adjourned.