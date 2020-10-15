Board recommends commutation for woman convicted of trying to shoot officer

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma woman who was convicted of shooting at an officer may soon be released from prison.
According to the Guthrie News Page, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended commutation for Shirley Cloyd, who was convicted of shooting with intent to kill.
Cloyd was convicted in 2002 of attempting to kill a Guthrie police officer who was serving a search warrant at her home.
Officials say Cloyd fired a gun at the officer, missing his head by just a few inches.
Cloyd was convicted of shooting with intent to kill, possession with intent to manufacture, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, and unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
She was sentenced to 50 years in prison.
Now, it will be up to Gov. Kevin Stitt on whether to deny or approve her commutation.
