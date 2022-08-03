OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommends the death sentence of James Coddington be commuted to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Coddington is one of 25 Oklahoma inmates set to be executed in the next 29 months.

In 1997, then 73-year-old Albert Hale was beaten with a claw hammer at least five times, resulting in his death.

Coddington confessed to killing his co-worker and friend whom he had known for about three years, according to an Independent Medical Evaluation conducted in 1998.

Coddington was then convicted in 2003 and sentenced to death for the murder of Hale and is set to die on August 25.

The Pardon and Parole Board vote was 3-2.

Hale’s family told the board they believed Coddington’s sentence should be carried out.

Governor Kevin Stitt has the final say on whether to grant clemency or let the execution take place.