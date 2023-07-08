OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The next step is on the horizon for the Boardwalk at Bricktown development in downtown Oklahoma City.

The Boardwalk at Bricktown development is set to debut adding 3 new high rise towers at the corner of Reno and Southeast EK Gaylord. Renderings released of the project show the Towers would primarily be used for apartment, adding nearly 1000 new units. The development will also include 5 restaurants, a hotel, a workforce development center, and a lagoon circling the perimeter of the area.

Boardwalk at Bricktown rendering, Image courtesy KFOR

The project is estimated to be more than 700 million dollars which would start next summer and take 3 years to finish.

The next step is full approval from City Council after a review committee signed off on the plan.