OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Last week, we told you about the generous Oklahomans who gave blood to the Bob Moore Blood Drive held across Oklahoma City. Five donors chosen from hundreds last week were picked as finalists for a chance to win a new Kia Rio from Bob Moore Kia.

Well, the lucky winner of that Kia Rio was Mike Rubin of Yukon. Rubin says he’s been donating blood through the Oklahoma Blood Institute for a long time and believes he’s given 8 gallons of blood over the years. He encourages Oklahomans to become donors.

“I feel awesome to win a car. Also, its important to give blood because it saves lives. I’ve been donating for 20 years and this first drawing I got into, made the finals and now I’m happy.” Rubin said.

Rubin plans on taking a road trip today to Tahlequah in his new car.

By the way, News 4 is proud to be the television sponsor of the Bob Moore Blood Drive. Congrats to Mike Rubin.