OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City is set to open newly-constructed bocce ball courts this weekend.

The courts are scheduled to open Saturday, Sept. 10.

Finishing touches are being added to the courts ahead of their opening.

The courts are located in the park at 300 Oklahoma City Boulevard, west of SPARK at the Park restaurant.

“Guests visiting Scissortail Park will be able to enjoy another free sports feature with the addition of the new Bocce Ball Courts provided by the Scissortail Park Foundation,” said Maureen Heffernan, CEO of Myriad Gardens Foundation and Scissortail Park Foundation. “These new courts being added to the Upper Park are a perfect complement to the other fields that will open with the Lower Park later this month that include a soccer pitch, a futsal court, two basketball courts and four pickleball courts. We’re providing Oklahoma City with endless opportunities to come out to play at Scissortail Park.”

Both regulation-sized courts measure 13’ by 91’, and were enhanced with the addition of 6” concrete sidewalls to contain the fields, according to park officials.

Scissortail Park partnered with The Social Order Dining Collective, which manages SPARK, to help loan out equipment from the restaurant. Park guests can check out equipment from SPARK at no charge for up to 60 minutes. SPARK is open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

“We are excited that Scissortail Park will be adding playable bocce ball courts within the SPARK patio,” said Brian Bogert, CEO and Founding Partner of The Social Order Dining Collective. “We can’t think of a better way to enjoy the fall weather then Bocce, burgers and brews out in the SPARK patio.”

Park guests can also bring their own bocce ball equipment during park hours, 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Open play is first come, first serve, and players are asked to limit court use to 60 minutes if others are waiting to play.