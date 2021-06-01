Bodies of Oklahoma couple found; family member arrested for murders

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – One man is in custody after the discovery of two bodies in Washington County.

On May 29, investigators began searching for Kraig and Sheri Chambers, who were reported missing from their Tulsa County home.

At the time, authorities said that evidence at the couple’s home led them to believe that the couple may be in danger.

Two days after their disappearance, officials discovered the bodies of Kraig and Sheri Chambers in Washington County.

Investigators arrested Kraig Chambers’ cousin, Wesley ‘Brock’ Pavey, in connection to the murders.

