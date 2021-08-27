Body cam footage from DUI arrest of Tiger King stars Jeff and Lauren Lowe released

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Body cam footage has been released from the DUI arrest of Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren, known from the Netflix series “Tiger King.”

The incident happened back in June.

The traffic stop encounter all started when police spotted a white Range Rover jump a curb.

According to the police report, Lauren leaned out the driver’s side door, yelling for help in slurred speech.

Jeff walked around and got in the driver’s seat as the officer pulled them over.

“I think they’re actually from the Tiger King show,” the officer can be heard saying as he approaches the vehicle.

“How much have you had to drink tonight?” the officer asks Jeff.

“Too much,” Jeff said.

Jeff Lowe as he appears on an OKCPD officer’s body cam.

There were hundreds of dollars in his pocket.

When an officer asked Lauren what was going on, she said, “apparently he was jealous of me making out with a girl.”

“He was jealous you were?” the officer asks.

“Oh yeah. (unintelligible) he knows I am,” Lauren said.

“And he was just upset about that or something?” the officer asks.

“I guess it really got to him tonight because a girl’s lips are better than his,” Lauren said.

The officer asks her to sit on the curb.

“I don’t want to sit on the curb, because it makes me look pathetic. I’ve seen the 48 Hours,” Lauren said.

Lauren Lowe as he appears on an OKCPD officer’s body cam.

Another officer talks to her about possibly doing a field sobriety test.

“I can’t handle any more news stories,” Lauren said.

“The media’s not here. We’re not in the business,” the officer said.

“The media’s not here, but the media has the Freedom of Information Act to where they can file for it, they can get any of your video recording,” Lauren said, referring to the officer’s body cam.

She went on to say, “you didn’t have to deal with an AK-47 in your face the other day from the f***ing Marshals.”

Police had them both do field sobriety tests which ended with them both in handcuffs.

“Oh no, am I getting arrested?” Lauren said. “You’re currently under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol,” an officer said.

“Jeff, you’re under arrest for driving under the influence of alcohol,” an officer said.