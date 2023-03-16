OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – We’re getting a better look at a high-speed chase that ended at the entrance to the Oklahoma County Detention Center.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage from the bizarre chase.

Oklahoma County Sheriff Tommie Johnson III told KFOR the ordeal started when his deputies were trying to serve Devin Kiser a warrant for drugs around 11 a.m. on March 8 near N.W. 39th and MacArthur Blvd.

“While they were trying to execute that warrant, the suspect spotted them first and then proceeded to drive off,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Devin Kiser, courtesy of the Oklahoma County Detention Center

Kiser led law enforcement officers on a pursuit to downtown Oklahoma City.

In a bizarre turn, Kiser eventually drove straight to the Oklahoma County Detention Center and surrendered in the parking lot.

“He was going to be taken there anyway,” said Sheriff Johnson. “So, you know, kudos to him. Made it a lot easier on us, but we would have liked it if he just pulled over and we could have handled things in a much easier, safer way.”

Kiser was booked for a multitude of charges, including possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, destroying evidence and eluding a police officer.