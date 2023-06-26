ELK CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – New body camera footage shows the dangers police face that can happen in a flash, after a man allegedly stabbed an officer during a scuffle.

Sergeant Colt Lowry was attempting to arrest Frank Whitehead III when he allegedly stabbed the officer May 17.

“You know you got warrants man, right?” said Sgt. Lowry on body cam footage. “What do you want?” replies Whitehead.

The next key moments happen very fast. Investigators said Whitehead puts “his hand inside a pocket” to retrieve an object.

“Hey, stop,” said the officer.

“You better watch yourself, b****,” said Whitehead.

Investigators said that’s when Whitehead stabs Sgt. Lowry.

Court documents reveal investigators said everything happens so fast, in the dark, they had to review the footage frame-by-frame.

“On a single video frame, marked to be at 00;48;27, an object can be seen at Frank’s waistline with sharp edges pointing toward SGT Lowry. The object appears to be two knives being held together in the same hand,” the documents read.

After Sgt. Lowry pepper sprays Whitehead, backup arrives.

Lowry doesn’t even realize he’s been stabbed and is bleeding profusely, until the officers are cuffing Whitehead.

Sgt Lowry: “Am I bleeding?”

Officers: “Yes.”

Sgt Lowry: “Does he got a knife?”

Officers: “Yes, he had knives.”

Sgt Lowry: “Did you f***ing stab me?”

Officers said the blades line up with Lowry’s wounds.

“Look like a stab, Mark?” Lowry asks another officer while checking Lowry’s arm.

Whitehead told officers then and during interviews, that he did not stab Sgt. Lowry and they fell out of his pocket.

During the interview court documents reveal Whitehead said “the things were in my pocket” and “I never touched the d***ed things.”

“How would that happen?” asked Lowry on the body cam footage. “How would that happen in a scuffle?”

“You f***ing stabbed me,” Lowry said to Whitehead.

“I didn’t stab you,” said Whitehead.

Whitehead now faces charges of stabbing with intent to kill.

News 4 reached out to Whiteheads attorney but we did not hear back.