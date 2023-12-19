OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma County deputy saved a woman from her burning car seconds before the flames took over the entire vehicle. The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office shared the dramatic body camera footage on Tuesday that captured his heroic actions.

Officials say it happened on Sunday night just before 10 p.m. in far northwest Oklahoma City at the intersection of North Meridian Avenue and Northwest 178th Street.

“It appears that she was taking the roundabout too fast, lost control, and that’s what took her off the roadway… She was there about five minutes until he showed up on scene,” said Sheriff Tommie Johnson III, Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say after she crashed, the fire started from the engine and quickly caught the entire car on fire.

“I really think this captures the moment and what happened and how seconds mattered,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Body cam footage shows Oklahoma County deputy Matt Yearby quickly jumping into action, pulling out a tool, and breaking the window.

“It appears the door was jammed in some sort of way that she couldn’t get it open… And, you know, the only way to get her out was to break through the window.,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Then, Deputy Yearby pulls the woman out of her burning car and carries her across the street to get her away from the flames, ultimately saving her life.

The body camera footage shows just moments after he gets her out, the flames take over the entire car within a matter of seconds.

“Seconds later, and she could have been involved in that fiery flame that was going on within that vehicle,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Even after rescuing her, the deputy’s primary focus was if he could save more lives. He immediately asked her if there was anyone else in the car, but it was just her.

The video also captured the moment Deputy Yearby provided comfort to the victim while also staying calm throughout the entire situation. Below is a conversation they had:

Victim: Please don’t leave me! Please don’t leave me!

Deputy: Hey, hold my hand.

Victim: Please don’t leave me!

Deputy: I’m right here.

Sheriff Tommie Johnson III said oftentimes police will have to step in for the firefighters if they are first on scene.

“I think that happens frequently… They have to respond once those calls come in. And that’s why we do the training,” said Sheriff Johnson.

Deputy Yearby’s actions are not going unnoticed.

“I consider him a hero. It’s such a pleasure to serve these deputies… You just can’t thank him enough for his selfless service and his being able and willing to react,” said Sheriff Johnson.

The victim suffered a broken ankle from the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office says seconds matter in situations like this. They believe if the response time was any later, this could have been deadly.