BODY CAMERA: Enid teen stabbed on the job while trying to save co-worker from armed robbery

ENID, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old from Enid had his spleen removed after police say he was stabbed in the stomach during a robbery at a fast-food restaurant.

The Enid Police Department is now asking the public for help in identifying the teen’s attacker.

“9-1-1, what’s the location of your emergency?” a dispatcher asked.

“Hi, we are at the Sonic on Willow,” the caller said. “We just got robbed and one of our employees got stabbed. We need an ambulance and cops here now.”

Around 8 P.M. Thursday night, Enid Police were notified an employee at a nearby Sonic was robbed and her male co-worker was injured.

“I need you to take a deep breath,” the dispatcher said. “Now, tell me what the person who robbed the store looked like.”

“I have no idea,” the caller said. “He was wearing a mask and that’s all we got.”

According to police, a female car-hop was walking food to a man parked at the furthest stall. When she got close, the man “allegedly pulled out a knife with one hand and grabbed her wallet and coin belt with the other hand.”

Police officials say an 18-year-old coworker chased after the suspect for several blocks but was quickly stabbed straight in the stomach.

“Find a nice clean cloth, and I need you to put that nice, clean cloth onto the wound,” the dispatcher said. “Put some pressure on there for me.”

“Yeah, we are doing it,” the caller said.

The Enid Boys Track & Field Team confirmed Friday on Facebook the stabbing victim is on their team – Zain Dexter.

The teen was rushed from INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Zain’s family tells KFOR doctors were forced to remove his spleen, but he’s making an incredible recovery.

Friday night, police released fuzzy images of a dark-colored SUV they believe belongs to the suspect.

Police say they are looking for a 5’7″, light-skinned male with a slender build. Witnesses describe the suspect as wearing a dark-colored hoodie, jeans and a blue hospital mask.