OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing footage of a pursuit involving a stolen fire truck.

According to officials, a woman led authorities on a chase after allegedly stealing a Choctaw Fire Department fire truck last week.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, while Choctaw firefighters were cleaning their garage, they pulled out their firetrucks and left them running with the keys in the ignition.

The suspect, identified as Nicole Dunford, allegedly got into one of the trucks and drove off.

Photo courtesy of Oklahoma Co. Detention Center, Nicole Dunford

Oklahoma County deputies caught up with Dunford and she was taken into custody.

Body camera footage from the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Department reportedly shows Dunford hitting a construction zone, bringing the pursuit to an end.

She got out of the truck and calmly got on the ground as officers put her in handcuffs.

Officials say Dunford is facing various charges such as larceny, endangering others while eluding police and resisting executive officer.