Body camera footage released after man shoots at Oklahoma City officer

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released body camera footage following a tense standoff with a suspect who shot at an officer.

Investigators say it all started when Oklahoma City Officer Andrew Ash went to the Alora Apartments, along N.W. 63rd, following a reported disturbance.

The scene of an officer-involved shooting in Oklahoma City.

When he arrived, he met 40-year-old Antwon Hill in a breezeway.

In body camera footage released on Tuesday, Hill could be seen grabbing something in his pocket. Moments later, he pulled out a handgun.

“Shortly thereafter, Mr. Hill reached into his pocket, produced a pistol and pointed it at Officer Ash,” Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said in a news release.

Hill fired one round at Officer Ash, who was not hit.

At that point, Hill barricaded himself inside an apartment but was eventually taken into custody by the tactical team.

Police arrested 40-year-old Hill on suspicion of felony pointing of a firearm and possession of a firearm after a former felony conviction.

Antwon Hill

Officials say the investigation into the officer-involved shooting is still ongoing.