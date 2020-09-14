Body camera footage released after Village officer charged in deadly shooting

THE VILLAGE, Okla. (KFOR) — Authorities have released body camera footage following a deadly officer-involved shooting in July.

The officer has now been charged with first-degree manslaughter.

According to court records, Chance Avery, a corporal with The Village Police Department, shot 49-year-old Christopher Poor three times on July 25.

Avery was at the home at the request of Poor’s wife, who was picking up some personal belongings.

While the officer was on scene, officials say Poor ran from the garage into the living room clutching a baseball bat.

“While verbally engaged with Mr. Poor, Avery discharged his firearm, striking Mr. Poor three times, causing his death,” a deputy sheriff wrote in a probable cause affidavit. “This level of force utilized by Chance Avery exceeded the level of force appropriate for the victim’s actions during this encounter.”

Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed the charge against Avery on Friday.

Deputy Chief Russ Landon, with The Village Police Department, said Avery remains on paid administrative leave.

On Monday, KFOR received a copy of the body camera footage that showed the shooting.

VILLAGE OIS BODY CAM: I just obtained the body camera footage from an officer involved shooting in July in The Village following a domestic dispute.



In the footage, you see officer Chance Avery fatally shoot 49-year-old Christopher Poor who was holding a baseball bat. @kfor pic.twitter.com/D7ulwuQbvh — Jessica Bruno (@JbrunoKFOR) September 14, 2020

“He’s just so mean,” Melissa Poor is heard saying when Avery entered the home.

“Where’s the g****** police?” Christopher Poor is heard asking, while seen holding a baseball bat.

“Put the bat down right now,” Avery said.

“I will now that you’re here,” Poor responds.

“Headquarters, throw me another unit,” Avery said. “Put the bat down now.”

“Putting it down. I just asked…” Poor replied.

“Set it down!” Avery yelled.

“You put your M**** in my face,” Poor yelled at Avery.

You then see Avery fire three shots, hitting Poor in the chest. Poor then drops to the ground.

Avery’s attorney, Gary James, told KFOR on Monday that Avery had every right to use deadly force because Poor ignored multiple commands to drop the bat and continued to approach Avery.

“As he is advancing toward the officer, he transitions the baseball bat from his left hand to his right hand and gets within five or six feet of the officer with the bat coming up,” James said.

However, the video does not show Poor raising the bat or attempting to swing it at the officer.

LATEST STORIES: