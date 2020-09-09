Body camera footage released from deadly officer-involved shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities have released body camera footage following a deadly officer-involved shooting in southwest Oklahoma City in July.

Before 1:45 a.m. on July 22, two Cleveland County deputies pulled over an SUV near S.W. 89th and Western. An Oklahoma City police officer who was also in the area stopped to assist.

During the stop, officials say a 30-year-old Kyle Elrod pulled out a gun and began to point it at one of the deputies.

Both deputies and the officer discharged their firearms at Elrod. He was hit and later pronounced dead.

Two people in the front seats, including a juvenile, were not injured.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

The deputies and officer were all placed on paid administrative leave during an investigation into the shooting.

LATEST STORIES: