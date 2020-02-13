Body camera footage shows chaotic scene after shooting at busy nightclub

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) -- Newly released body camera video shows the chaotic moments that unfolded after shots were fired outside a busy nightclub back in September.

"It looks like this person just opened fire on a crowd," Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said back in September.

It happened in late September at the 23 Live Lounge, near 10th and Classen.

"I can't move my f****** leg," one of five victims is heard screaming on the body camera video.

"Where'd she get shot at? Where you hit at?" an officer asked.

"The leg," a crowd member replied.

"I just need to go to the hospital," a victim is heard saying.

"Okay, we got them coming. We got them coming," the officer said.

"Hey man, listen. You're going to feel some pain," an officer told another victim. "It's gonna hurt. But we're gonna try to cut off all the blood so you don't lose it."

The body camera video also showed the response from club security.

"This is where it all took place at, right here," the security guard is seen showing police.

"Did you see what happened?" an officer asked him.

"I mean, all I know is everybody started rushing out of the club. I was standing right over here and as I was trying to watch, the crew split up and go two different directions." the security guard said. "Group of guys going this way, group of guys going that way. Apparently, whoever went this way had a car close enough to where they could run back with a gun and they started shooting into the crowd right here."

Thankfully, no lives were lost.

Whoever fired those shots is still on the run.

If you have any information that could help police, call CrimeStoppers at (405)-235-7300.