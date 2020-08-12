Body camera footage shows Norman police responding to shooting on Campus Corner

NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – Body camera footage is revealing the chaotic moments after a shooting near the University of Oklahoma’s campus last week.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Norman Police Department were called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Asp Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one victim, Chad Henry II, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was rushed to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say it appears the incident started with a fight on Campus Corner and ended with Henry being shot several times on the sidewalk.

Authorities say they spotted the suspect’s vehicle as it tried to leave the scene, but police were able to pull it over at Apache St. and Santa Fe Ave.

Authorities arrested Charles Cotton on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon.

