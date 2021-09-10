Body camera video released of gun battle between Oklahoma City police officer and suspect

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department released new body worn camera footage that captured the tense moments of a gun battle between an officer and a suspect.

“He wrecked out! He’s bailing! He dropped the gun!” Sgt. Aaron Richards can be heard yelling on the footage. “Get on the ground!”

Several shots from Sgt. Richards’ gun rang out around noon on Labor day after a brief chase with the suspect, Aaron Sayre.

“Just kind of the world we live in now,” said Michael Lemoins, who’s lived in the area for 20-years. “You just don’t know.”

On the day of the shootout.

New court documents allege one day before the shootout, the 29-year-old held his girlfriend at gunpoint and stole her car. The next day, the 2012 red Ford Focus was spotted near Memorial and Western. However, when the officer turned on his lights to pull Sayre over, the suspect took off.

“Speeds about 70 [mph], 29 [years old]. Supposed to be armed with a handgun. He’s got multiple felony warrants,” said the sergeant.

Minutes later, police said Sayre wrecked near 143rd and Walker.

“He wrecked out! He’s bailing! He dropped the gun!” he said.

Police said Sayre hopped out, allegedly dropping the gun at first, before picking it up to open fire on the officer.

“Shots fired! Shots fired! He just shot at me! Shots fired!” yelled Sgt. Richards to dispatch. “Shots fired! I’m not hit! Don’t know if he is!”

Aaron Sayre after being taken into custody.

Police said the officer’s car took two bullets.

Officers said Sayre took off on foot, only to be picked up by a Nissan Cube.

Lemoins lives a few houses down from the scene. He watched the body cam footage for the first time with KFOR after witnessing the aftermath of the shootout.

“What stands out to you the most about that video?” News 4 asked him. “The amount of shots that were fired and the kind of person he seems to be. That he was determined to get away no matter what,” he said.

Lemoins said he’s very thankful no families or children were outside on the holiday.

“I’m just glad no one got hurt,” Lemoins said.

On Tuesday, U.S. Marshalls and Oklahoma City Police tracked Sayre down and arrested him. Police said Sayre had several felony warrants.

Officers also said the Nissan Cube was also recovered, but no word on the driver of that car.