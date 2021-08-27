Body discovered at Oklahoma City park marks 18th homicide just in the month of August

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities say they investigating the 18th homicide of August 2021 after they say a person’s body was found in an Oklahoma City park.

“I’ve never seen this over here before; this is the first time ever,” said Kayiwan Hastings, who lives nearby. “It’s usually quiet and everyone here is playful, get along… but I don’t know after today.”

It was quite the change of scenery for Hastings’ usually quiet neighborhood.

“I was passed out… only thing I heard was my phone ringing,” he said.

Just before 7:30 a.m. Friday, police got a call that a man was dead in a grassy area behind McCracken park, near SE 64th and Byers.

“Upon our arrival we located a victim, who was deceased that showed signs of homicide,’ said Sgt. Brad Gilmore with the Oklahoma City Police Dept.

Most of the park remained blocked off with crime scene tape as police tried to figure out what happened.

A wheelchair was found sitting next to the victim.

“A bunch of cops…. two cars,” said Hastings, describing the scene.

A car and truck were in the parking lot.

Police tell KFOR they’re not sure yet if those vehicles belong to anyone involved in this alleged killing.

“There were a couple people in the area, we’re currently talking to them right now, to just see if they’ve seen or heard anything,” said Sgt. Gilmore.

Meanwhile, those who live nearby are on edge.

One neighbor tells us there are many children who live in this area and walk to school every day.

“It makes me want to move,” said Hastings.

Residents now left scratching their heads, as another Oklahoma City family mourns the loss of a loved one.

“I’m sorry for their loss,” said Hastings.

Police say they have no suspect information.

The victim’s name has not been released, pending a next-of-kin notification.

If you know anything called the homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.