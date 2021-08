OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide after they say a person’s body was found in an Oklahoma City park.

On Friday morning, investigators with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to Walter McCracken Park, located near S.E. 64th and Byers.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered a man’s body.

BREAKING: @OKCPD working a homicide at a park near SE 64th & Byers. @kfor pic.twitter.com/Ja1xdF3MpD — Emily Akins (@akins_emily) August 27, 2021

At this point, no other information has been released.