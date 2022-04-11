PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials are investigating after a man’s body was found in a field in Garvin County.

Around 3 p.m. on April 10, deputies with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office received information about a person in a field lying just off of Hwy 77.

A passerby called 911 after noticing a person lying in a field covered in a blanket.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the body of a man that was partially covered in a blanket.

The victim is described as a white man in his mid-50s.

“Upon further investigation, we believe that a crime has been committed at a different location and this is where someone has placed the body,” said Garvin County Sheriff Jim Mullett.

The sheriff said the investigation is leading them to the metro area.

So far, no other information has been released.