OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Investigators say a body was discovered as fire crews battled a shed fire early Friday morning.

Around 5 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a grass fire near N.W. 10th and MacArthur Blvd.

When they arrived at the scene, they realized a shed was on fire.

Crews worked quickly to put out the flames, but then they made the tragic discovery.

Investigators are now working to determine how the victim died and the cause of the fire.