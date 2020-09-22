Body discovered near Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near a popular attraction in Bricktown on Monday afternoon.
Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they discovered a body near the entrance to the Bricktown Ballpark on Monday.
Investigators say they have not determined if foul play was involved in the person’s death.
LATEST STORIES:
- New Hampshire man wins contest with 1-ton pumpkin
- Trump’s Supreme Court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left
- Twins celebrate birthday, end of chemotherapy treatment with parade of cars
- LIVE: Pres. Trump’s address at 75th annual UN General Assembly
- Horse rescued by Oklahoma City firefighters recovering well