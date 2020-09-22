Body discovered near Bricktown Ballpark

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered near a popular attraction in Bricktown on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Oklahoma City Police Department say they discovered a body near the entrance to the Bricktown Ballpark on Monday.

Investigators say they have not determined if foul play was involved in the person’s death.

