CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A body was found in an area where Caddo County and Comanche County connect.

Authorities confirmed to KFOR that a body was discovered in the Caddo-Comanche area Tuesday evening.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was called in to process the scene.

Authorities told KFOR that medical examiners will determine the identity of the deceased individual.

No further information was provided.