NORMAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A woman’s body found at Lake Thunderbird on Monday has been identified.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation was able to get fingerprints from the body and found out her name is Charissa Dawn Bell of Wellston.

The Medical Examiner’s office also confirmed the identity.

Bell’s death is considered suspicious and the Medical Examiner’s office is still investigating how she died.

If you saw Bell the weekend before she was found at Lake Thunderbird, you are urged to contact the OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.