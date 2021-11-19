Body found in middle of the road in Oklahoma City, authorities investigating

A body was found in northwest Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a body was found in the middle of a road.

Police were called to the area of Northwest 10th Street and Portland regarding a body possibly being found Friday afternoon.

Officers found the body lying in a street.

Investigators do not yet know how the person died, and there are no visible signs of trauma, according to an Oklahoma City Police Department supervisor who was at the scene.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once it becomes available.

