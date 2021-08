OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a dead body was discovered in northeast Oklahoma City.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Friday, dispatchers received a call about a disturbance near N.E. 23rd and Prospect.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a body in a nearby yard.

Investigators say the victim had injuries consistent with a homicide, but police have not released any other details.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.