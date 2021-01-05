EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are working to determine whether a body found in Oklahoma City is that of an Edmond resident who was reported missing in October.
Edmond police received a missing person report around Oct. 23.
Investigators recently followed information that led them to an area near Remington Park in Oklahoma City, where a male body was discovered.
It is currently unknown if the body is that of the missing person.
“Due to the condition of the body, we cannot positively ID him as our missing person,” said Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.
The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to officially identify the body.
- People 65 and older frustrated with OCCHD vaccine process, officials say it’s going out as fast as possible
- Future of old Oklahoma City Jail hanging in the balance
- 3 State Senate bills spark clash over individual rights vs. efforts to fight COVID-19
- ‘I won’t leave until we have a result’: Steve Kornacki prepares to hold our hands through another election
- Body found in Oklahoma City, investigators working to determine if that of Edmond missing person