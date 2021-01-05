Body found in Oklahoma City, investigators working to determine if that of Edmond missing person

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are working to determine whether a body found in Oklahoma City is that of an Edmond resident who was reported missing in October.

Edmond police received a missing person report around Oct. 23.

Investigators recently followed information that led them to an area near Remington Park in Oklahoma City, where a male body was discovered.

It is currently unknown if the body is that of the missing person.

“Due to the condition of the body, we cannot positively ID him as our missing person,” said Emily Ward, Public Information Specialist for the Edmond Police Department.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will work to officially identify the body.