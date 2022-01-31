KAY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Kay County are investigating after the body of a missing man was discovered over the weekend.

Kay County Sheriff Steve Kelley told KFOR they began investigating after 40-year-old Charles Warrior was reported missing.

After going to a property in Tonkawa, they found evidence of foul play.

On Sunday, officials say Warrior’s body was discovered in the Chikaskia River, just east of Tonkawa.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Dustin Lee Begshisown.

Shortly before 5 a.m. on Monday, officers in Wichita, Kansas arrested Begshisown. He is facing a charge of second-degree murder.