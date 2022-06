OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are investigating after a body was found in a river Saturday afternoon.

A passerby reported seeing a body in the river near 15th and Walker.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official confirmed the body was still in the river as of 2:10 p.m.

The official said the body would not be removed until a medical examiner arrived at the scene to do a preliminary check for anything suspicious.

No further details were provided.

This is a developing situation.