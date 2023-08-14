SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a man’s body was found in a parking lot Monday morning.

According to officials, someone called 911 regarding a body in a parking lot next to a semi-truck near NE 23rd and Douglas saying it had been there since at least Sunday.

Officers arrived on scene to do a welfare check and confirmed the man was deceased. People in the area claimed the truck had been there since Saturday.

Spencer Police are leading the investigation as it continues.

Officials say currently, there is no indication of foul play.