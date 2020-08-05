Body found in Yukon

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating in Yukon after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered in the area of an equipment company in the 1600 block of West Vandament.

Two workers were walking through the yard at the company when they came upon the body of a deceased male who was only wearing shorts. The body was found between a building and a retaining wall.

Police did not find an ID on the body and the cause of death is not yet known.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details have been released at this time.

LATEST STORIES

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter