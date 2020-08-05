Body found in Yukon

YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating in Yukon after a body was found Wednesday afternoon.

The body was discovered in the area of an equipment company in the 1600 block of West Vandament.

Two workers were walking through the yard at the company when they came upon the body of a deceased male who was only wearing shorts. The body was found between a building and a retaining wall.

Police did not find an ID on the body and the cause of death is not yet known.

The state medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

No further details have been released at this time.

