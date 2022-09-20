POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Newly filed court documents are shedding light on a homicide investigation after a man’s body was found east of Shawnee.

“It’s a terrible tragedy for this to happen,” said Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie, with the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sept. 7, KFOR reported a man’s body being discovered by the Canadian River near Crosslin Rd. and MacArthur Rd.

That man has now been identified as 25-year-old William Hesson.

Courtesy: Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office

According to court records, Hesson was fired from an auto detailing shop after being “accused of stealing a pound of marijuana from the business.”

The documents say Hesson was so paranoid about the accusation, he vented to a friend and said, “he believed someone was going to die over the marijuana.”

His fear became a tragic reality on Sept. 6.

According to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, that night, Hesson was picked up by Brian Locke, Namer Holbert and Christopher Kakar.

Brian Locke

Namer Holbert

Christopher Kakar

“They had driven him out to Crosslin Road there,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie. “Brian Locke at that point fired a round, striking Mr. Hesson in the back of the head.”

The Undersheriff added that Holbert and Kakar stole the gun Hesson had on him and fired shots of their own.

Hesson was shot seven times total.

“It’s mind blowing that so much anger can be put in over, you know, some marijuana,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie.

The suspects fled out-of-state, but were eventually tracked down – two in Louisiana and one in Arizona.

All three are facing First Degree Murder charges, according to the Undersheriff.

Their weapons were found buried in the backyard of a Shawnee home.

“It’s terrible,” said Undersheriff DinWiddie. “Three young people ruined their lives and cost the life of another young man, all over some marijuana.”