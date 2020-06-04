Body found near N.W. Oklahoma City apartment complex identified as 15-year-old male

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City after a 15-year-old was found dead near an apartment complex.

Around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, police responded to a call of a man lying in a ravine in front of the Raindance Apartments near N.W. 122nd and Penn.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 15-year-old Xzavion Delton.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and had trauma to his body consistent with signs of homicide, officials say.

Police told KFOR on Wednesday they’re investigating two crime scenes.

“There’s the scene where they located the body and there’s a second scene near that apartment complex where they believe the incident may have actually occurred,” Sgt. Megan Morgan, with the Oklahoma City Police Department, said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.