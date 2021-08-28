Body found on bus bench in Oklahoma City, death investigated as homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A body was found with an undisclosed number of stab wounds on a bus bench in Oklahoma City, Saturday morning, and police are investigating the death as a homicide.

A passerby found the body at Northwest 4th Street and North Harvey Avenue.

Photo goes with story
A homicide scene in the area of NW 4th and North Harvey in Oklahoma City.

An Oklahoma City Police Department official told KFOR they were notified about the body at around 7:30 a.m.

She said the victim had been stabbed.

Police are conducting a homicide investigation and working to determine a suspect, according to the official.

Information on how many times the victim was stabbed was not disclosed.

No further information was provided.

