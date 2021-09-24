Body found on side of Logan County road identified as Edmond man

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Logan County law enforcement and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to a body found on the side of the road Friday morning, north of Edmond in Logan County.

KFOR learned on Friday night that authorities identified the body as 26-year-old Christopher Dunlap. The original belief was that he had been hit by a car.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean that someone knew that they struck him but that’s why we do that investigation, trying to determine who, what, where, why, all of those different things,” said Trooper Eric Foster, with Oklahoma Highway Patrol during a Friday morning interview on scene.

But an early investigation by the Highway Patrol revealed Dunlap was on the way home with his wife. He and 33-year-old Sabrina Dunlap were married just two weeks ago on Sept. 10.

“For some reason, he exited the vehicle,” Foster said in an interview Friday night updating KFOR on the situation.

While they were driving near South Broadway and Charter Oak Road, Dunlap exited the vehicle while it was still moving. The reason why he did it is not currently known.

“We’re trying to determine how that may have happened, where it may have happened, at what time,” Foster said.

A call to 911 about an hour after the incident reported a possible body on the side of the road. At this hour, Foster said they do not believe Dunlap was hit by, or run over by, a vehicle. However, the investigation is still ongoing with authorities hoping to find answers soon.

“Any information is good information,” Foster said. “It’s unfortunate any time we have to investigate a fatal anything.”

As of right now, authorities are waiting on a medical examiner’s report to see what injuries Dunlap sustained that killed him. It’s unclear how fast they were going when he exited the vehicle. They are also still trying to figure out exactly what happened after he exited the car.