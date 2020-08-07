Body of Chickasha man found near highway

GRADY, Okla. (KFOR) – The body of a Chickasha man who drove his motorcycle off a Grady County highway on July 22 has been found.

The body of Todd L. Laird, 55, was found on Thursday, Aug. 6, on U.S. 62, just east of Jays Arena Road within a mile of Chickasha, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol news release.

Laird was riding a 1974 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on U.S. 62 when, for an unknown reason, he went off the right side of the road, according to the news release.

He was not wearing a helmet when the crash occurred, the news release states.

