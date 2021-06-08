Body of drowning victim recovered from Oklahoma lake

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The body of a drowning victim was recovered from a lake on Tuesday, two days after she went under water.

Krista Renee Smith, 48, of Wagoner, Okla., drowned in Fort Gibson Lake at White Horn Cove, seven miles northeast of Wagoner, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP Marine Enforcement Troopers were called to the lake on Sunday regarding a missing person.

Smith was one of two pontoon boat occupants, but she went missing.

Troopers started searching the area on Sunday, but did not recover her body until approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She is believed to have drowned at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

No further details were provided.