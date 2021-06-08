Body of drowning victim recovered from Oklahoma lake

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Drowning

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The body of a drowning victim was recovered from a lake on Tuesday, two days after she went under water.

Krista Renee Smith, 48, of Wagoner, Okla., drowned in Fort Gibson Lake at White Horn Cove, seven miles northeast of Wagoner, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

OHP Marine Enforcement Troopers were called to the lake on Sunday regarding a missing person.

Smith was one of two pontoon boat occupants, but she went missing.

Troopers started searching the area on Sunday, but did not recover her body until approximately 1:45 p.m. Tuesday.

She is believed to have drowned at approximately 6:45 p.m. Sunday.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report