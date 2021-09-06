Body of hit-and-run victim found along highway at Washington/Tulsa County line, Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeks help from public

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A body was discovered along a highway Sunday, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are asking the public for information that would help lead to a hit-and-run suspect being identified.

The body was found on the inside shoulder of U.S. 75 at 4100 Road at the Washington/Tulsa County line.

From Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities determined that the victim, a male, was hit by an unknown vehicle between 4 a.m. and 6:58 a.m. Sunday.

“No vehicle description has been determined at this time but debris was collected,” Highway Patrol officials said.

Anyone who has information about the hit and run is asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northeast Regional Communication Center at (918) 627-0440.