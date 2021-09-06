Body of hit-and-run victim found along highway at Washington/Tulsa County line, Oklahoma Highway Patrol seeks help from public

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A body was discovered along a highway Sunday, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials are asking the public for information that would help lead to a hit-and-run suspect being identified.

The body was found on the inside shoulder of U.S. 75 at 4100 Road at the Washington/Tulsa County line.

Photo goes with story
From Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Authorities determined that the victim, a male, was hit by an unknown vehicle between 4 a.m. and 6:58 a.m. Sunday.

“No vehicle description has been determined at this time but debris was collected,” Highway Patrol officials said.

Anyone who has information about the hit and run is asked to call the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Northeast Regional Communication Center at (918) 627-0440.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Trending

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter