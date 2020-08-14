Body of missing kayaker found at Boomer Lake

STILLWATER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities say the body of a missing kayaker was found in a Stillwater lake on Friday morning.

Around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, dispatchers in Stillwater received a 911 call about an overturned kayak with fishing gear and a pair of boots floating in the north end of Boomer Lake.

Officials with the Stillwater Police Department, the Stillwater Fire Department, and Stillwater Emergency Management rushed to Boomer Lake to search for the kayaker.

Investigators say they used a boat, drone, and helicopter to try to search for the victim but they could not locate a victim.

Around 11 p.m., crews stopped searching the lake due to darkness.

Early Friday morning, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s Dive Team was brought in to help search the lake.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials say the body of 29-year-old Blake McSparrin was found approximately 130 feet from the kayak.

