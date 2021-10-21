Body recovered in Logan County, believed to be that of missing Logan County man; suspect arrested, faces homicide-related charges

LOGAN COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A body believed to be that of a missing Guthrie man was found in Logan County, and authorities have a homicide suspect in custody.

Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation officials said the body is believed to be that of 50-year-old Brent Mack. The remains were found northeast of Crescent.

Daniel Joseph Triplett, 66, was arrested at his residence after the body was found. He was transported to the Logan County Detention Center and faces homicide charges related to Mack’s death.

Daniel Triplett

Mack was reported missing on Sept. 29. Relatives told Guthrie police that he was last seen near 1st Street and Cleveland on Sept. 20.

Guthrie police requested OSBI assistance with the investigation.

The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner still needs to positively identify Mack and determine the cause of death, OSBI officials said.