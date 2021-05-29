Body recovered from river in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police Department officials are investigating a death after a body was pulled out of the Oklahoma River on Saturday.

The Police Department received a 911 call just before noon from a person who reported seeing a possible body in the river around the 4500 to 4600 block of Southwest 15th Street, according to Sgt. Jeff Dutton.

Officers traveled to the scene and located the body.

Dutton said an investigation is underway at the crime scene.

A cause of death is currently unknown and Dutton said he could not yet reveal the gender or age of the deceased person.

No further details were provided.