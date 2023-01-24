EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – The world’s largest aerospace company has made a big donation to a local engineering program.

Boeing announced that it was awarding a $30,000 grant to the University of Central Oklahoma’s School of Engineering to advance its new makerspace.

Organizers say the grant will fund the Boeing Reverse Engineering and Rapid Prototyping Lab, which will be the new engineering makerspace.

“The specific focus on reverse engineering is not standard for engineering programs,” said Evan Lemley, Ph.D., professor of mechanical engineering and director of the UCO School of Engineering. “The reason reverse engineering is relevant for our students is because the aerospace industry in the Oklahoma City metro is very much oriented to reverse engineering.”

The lab will enhance existing engineering courses offered at the university, beginning this spring.