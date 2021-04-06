Boeing to award University of Central Oklahoma Foundation $100,000 grant to implement STEAM challenge in Oklahoma City schools

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Boeing will award a $100,000 grant to the University of Central Oklahoma Foundation to implement a STEAM challenge at five Oklahoma City elementary schools.

The grant will fund the second year of the GREA+ Boeing STEAM Challenge for first and second grade classes at Britton Elementary, Esperanza Elementary, Mark Twain Elementary, Nichols Hills Elementary and Stanley Hupfeld Academy Charter School, all Oklahoma City Public Schools, according to a UCO news release.

The project is designed to bring greater awareness of STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) concepts and careers to young students.

“We are so excited to partner with Boeing to bring innovative, arts-based learning to students during the school day,” said Sandra Kent, executive director of OKA+ Schools Institute at UCO. “This collaboration allows us to help connect STEAM to literacy. We hope to inspire students to learn about what they could become when they grow up by introducing STEAM careers at this early age.”

University of Central Oklahoma

The GREA+ Boeing STEAM Challenge – now in its second year – is comprised of units focusing on different STEAM aspects, concepts and careers.

Lessons are being conducted virtually and specialists meet with classes online in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“From engineering designs to assembling aircraft, STEAM subjects and concepts are at the heart of everything we do at Boeing,” said Nancy Anderson, vice president of aircraft modernization and modification and Oklahoma City site leader at Boeing. “Boeing is very proud of this partnership with Oklahoma A+ Schools and how we are able to engage interest in STEAM subjects with students as young as elementary school age. They are the future innovators of the aerospace industry.”

Students participating in the project should, by the end of the GREA+ Boeing STEAM Challenge, be able to identify basic STEAM concepts, use correct vocabulary to identify STEAM careers and demonstrate a general understanding of possible careers in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics, “giving them the opportunity to grow their love of each of these subjects,” the news release states.

Visit www.okaplus.org or call (405) 974-3779 for more information about Oklahoma A+ Schools Institute at UCO.