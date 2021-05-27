Boeing to donate $500,000 to fund programs to teach about Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As the nation prepares to remember those killed in the Tulsa Race Massacre, a company has announced that it will donate half-a-million dollars to support youth and leadership programs in the Greenwood District.

Next month, Greenwood Rising, a history center built to remember the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, will open for a special 10-day preview event for family members, descendants and residents of Tulsa. It will open to the general public in July.

The center will work to educate visitors about historic Greenwood before, during, and after one of the worst race massacres in American history.

Now, the Boeing Company announced that it is investing $500,000 to support two of the center’s key programs through 2026.

“Our goal is that Greenwood Rising becomes more than a place for historical reflection, but a home for personal and community transformation,” said Phil Armstrong, Project Director for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, “Boeing’s contribution is providing long-term funding for two programs that show the breadth and depth of programming we will have at Greenwood Rising. One program engages the world in the history of Greenwood and the other helps individual students deeply comprehend the impact of race in their lives and their communities.”

The Greenwood Rising XR Learning platform will allow students to participate in virtual field trips to Greenwood Rising. Students can be assigned an avatar that can walk through Greenwood Rising, interact with others, and engage with exhibits.

The second program is the annual Youth Race & Leadership Forum where students learn about race and how they can advocate for positive change for themselves and their communities.

“My experience attending the Youth Race and Leadership Forum last fall was so fun and interesting within learning more about my Tulsa Black community history,” said Trinity Tottress, Kipp Tulsa University Prep, Class of 2023, “I met people who care about Tulsa’s history as a whole. When attending this program, it’s ok to be shy at first but open up and participate in the activities.”

Boeing funding will also enable this program to expand internationally, enabling students to travel to Tulsa for this annual event.

“Boeing is proud to partner with Greenwood Rising to help educate us all about this horrible and tragic event in our nation’s history. Through our investment, we will continue the conversation about how to improve racial equity in the United States and to empower the next generation – both here and abroad – to be part of that change,” said Cheri Carter, vice president of Boeing Global Engagement. “We are committed to being part of the solution—to support programs like Greenwood Rising that are making positive, lasting changes in our communities.”