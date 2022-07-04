CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Residents in one Cleveland County neighborhood are being urged to boil their water due to the presence of E. coli.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has advised the Wildflower Estates Homeowners public water supply to inform users to bring water to a full, rolling boil for at least a minute before using the water to prepare food, wash dishes, or brush their teeth.

Officials say the order is only for the Wildflower Estates Homeowners public water supply.

The boil order does not include other areas of Cleveland County.

If a water customer is unsure which water system supplies their water, the customer should check their water bill.

Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption.