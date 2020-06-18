BOK Center asking Trump campaign for health, safety plan ahead of Tulsa rally

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – As state leaders prepare for President Donald Trump’s first in-person campaign rally since early March, officials at a Tulsa arena say they need clarification about plans to keep attendees safe at the event.

There has been some concern about the safety of the campaign rally, especially as coronavirus cases climb across Oklahoma.

On Thursday, officials with the BOK Center said they have asked the Trump campaign for a written health and safety plan prior to the rally.

“Given the Tulsa Health Department’s recent reports of increases in coronavirus cases and the State of Oklahoma’s encouragement for event organizers to follow CDC guidelines, we have requested that the Trump campaign, as the event organizer, provide BOK Center with a written plan detailing the steps the event will institute for health and safety, including those related to social distancing. Once received, we will share the plan with local health officials,” BOK officials told KFOR in a statement.

Officials say the event organizer has already agreed to temperature check attendees, and provide everyone with a mask and hand sanitizer when they get into the building.

The BOK Center says it is encouraging all attendees to wear masks throughout the event until they leave the building.

Officials say they also plan to clean and disinfect high-touch areas throughout the event.