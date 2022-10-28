OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A burglar snuck into a popular Oklahoma City restaurant, and it was all caught on camera.

Security footage shows an alleged thief breaking in and falling through the ceiling. It happened Wednesday night at “Off the Hook” restaurant on Britton Road and Broadway extension.

The owner told KFOR the man came through the roof and dropped from the ceiling. Once alarms went off, he ran out the front door.

The footage shows the man hanging from the ceiling once he fell through. He then dropped to the ground and grabbed some pricy items on his way out.

“The suspect had taken some property items from the inside, with pretty significant value,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, Assistant PIO, Oklahoma City Police Department.

It happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. after the store was closed.

The damage has since been fixed and police are now looking for the suspect.

“At this point now, we don’t have any leads just yet,” said Quirk.

The owner and operator, Loniesha Tempson, told KFOR, the man allegedly stole two tablets they used for the drive through.

“We looked at the footage. Don’t recognize him. I think he was probably intoxicated or under some type of influence,” said Loniesha Tempson, owner and operator of Off the Hook restaurant on Britton.

Tempson said he used a ladder to get on the roof.

“He got in through the roof. He used a ladder,” said Tempson.

The police report reviled he left a yellow flashlight, handheld lighter, and pack of cigars.

“He had his fingerprints on everything. He just wasn’t thinking,” said Tempson.

Tempson told KFOR this is now the second break-in they’ve had this year. The other was back in July.

“That time they threw a big rock through the window. And this guy, he was a professional. He actually crawled through the whole restaurant like Spider-Man. So, he knew what he was doing. This second guy, he didn’t have any gloves on, so he was wiping all his fingerprints off on everything. But the first guy, he got away with everything,” said Tempson.

Tempson said while the burglaries are troubling, she knows the community is standing behind them.

“Everybody’s been kind of looking out for us, which it makes me feel good because it can be a little discouraging because you don’t want to keep putting insurance claims out because eventually, they’ll drop you,” said Tempson.

If you have any information regarding this break-in, call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers for a chance at a cash reward.