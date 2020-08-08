MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad safely detonated a pipe bomb that was left in a home by a person who is recently deceased.
A Midwest City woman was going through her deceased husband’s belongings on Saturday morning when she found the pipe bomb.
Midwest City police were called to the home, and the bomb squad was later called in to assist in safely retrieving the bomb.
“The individual who built the illegal device recently passed of natural causes but left a note detailing valuable information about the explosive which was helpful to our deputies,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.
The bomb squad took the pipe bomb to the Sheriff’s Office’s bomb range to detonate the device.
Officials posted a video on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page of the bomb being detonated.
LATEST STORIES
- EMSA issues Heat Alert in Oklahoma following multiple heat-related emergencies
- Michelle Obama, Bernie Sanders and John Kasich expected to join forces for first night of Democratic convention
- Bomb Squad safely detonates pipe bomb left in Midwest City home by recently deceased person
- Trump extends unemployment benefits, defers payroll tax
- A police dog found a missing mom and her baby during its first shift on the force