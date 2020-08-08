Bomb Squad safely detonates pipe bomb left in Midwest City home by recently deceased person

A homemade pipe bomb that was safely retrieved from a Midwest City home and detonated by the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad.

MIDWEST CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office Bomb Squad safely detonated a pipe bomb that was left in a home by a person who is recently deceased.

A Midwest City woman was going through her deceased husband’s belongings on Saturday morning when she found the pipe bomb.

Midwest City police were called to the home, and the bomb squad was later called in to assist in safely retrieving the bomb.

“The individual who built the illegal device recently passed of natural causes but left a note detailing valuable information about the explosive which was helpful to our deputies,” Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The bomb squad took the pipe bomb to the Sheriff’s Office’s bomb range to detonate the device.

Officials posted a video on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page of the bomb being detonated.

